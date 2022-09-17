Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Signature Bank by 517.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $171.91 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $222.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

