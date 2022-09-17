Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,368 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,893,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter.

CLDX stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.41. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

