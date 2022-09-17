Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,092,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,560 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 440,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 481.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 716,521 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 584,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JCIC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

