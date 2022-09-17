Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

