Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,259 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 31.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in AvidXchange by 7,849.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 8,560.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,253 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.86 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 76.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 72.73 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 14.82.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

