Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

