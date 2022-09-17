Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 999.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,941 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $46,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.2 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.