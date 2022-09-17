Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1,089.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GWW opened at $526.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.40 and a 200-day moving average of $504.61.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.