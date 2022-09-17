Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $89.40 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $84,005.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,086,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $84,005.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,086,950.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,503 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

