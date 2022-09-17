Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 209,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 108,114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 4th quarter valued at $6,302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 4,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,815,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,483 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 507,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

SSAA opened at $9.86 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

