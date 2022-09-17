Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Radian Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

