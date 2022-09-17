Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,698,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 30.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $1,001,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.44. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.