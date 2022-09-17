Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

