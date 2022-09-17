Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 275,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGAA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,705,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,818,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GGAA opened at $10.10 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

