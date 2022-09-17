Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,633,000 after buying an additional 230,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after buying an additional 140,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,564,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

UNVR stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

