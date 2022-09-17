Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

