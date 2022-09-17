Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 82,135 Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CERE opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.96. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
