Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 626.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Profile

STWD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

