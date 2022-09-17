Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 16,784 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after buying an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after buying an additional 258,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,504,000 after buying an additional 169,290 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZPN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $226.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.51 and a 200-day moving average of $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

