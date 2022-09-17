Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 202,700 Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,700 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

DPCSU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

