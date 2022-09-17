Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,529 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

