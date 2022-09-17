Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 5,251 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR opened at $47.19 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

