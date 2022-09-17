Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHNA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $18,482,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $13,742,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $6,993,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $5,357,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $5,088,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

