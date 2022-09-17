Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 326,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $14,708,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 992,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 460,792 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

AFAC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

