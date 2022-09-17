Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,421 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

