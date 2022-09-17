Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

