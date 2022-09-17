Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

