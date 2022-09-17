Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.86.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.84. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 3.00 and a 1 year high of 12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

