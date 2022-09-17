Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB Company Profile

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.