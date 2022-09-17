Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
ABB Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11.
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
