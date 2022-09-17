Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.9 %

ASO opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.