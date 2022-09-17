Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 449,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,603,000 after purchasing an additional 117,161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

ELV stock opened at $480.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.37 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

