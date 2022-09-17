Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,611 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

