Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 270,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,564 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

