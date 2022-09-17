Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 195,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
