Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 195,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.