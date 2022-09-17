Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 73,937 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $4,734,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Science Applications International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.15 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

