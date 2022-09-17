Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 154.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.43 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.