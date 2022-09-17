Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 1,885 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 60.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.