Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 6,201 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on STM. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.3 %

STM stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.