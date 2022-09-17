Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 8,177 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.13 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.