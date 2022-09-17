Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 9,637 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 175.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.