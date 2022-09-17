Vise Technologies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

