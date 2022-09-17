Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

