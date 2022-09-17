Vise Technologies Inc. Has $202,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

