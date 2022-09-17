Vise Technologies Inc. Has $205,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,092,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.