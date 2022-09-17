Vise Technologies Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,013,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average is $140.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

