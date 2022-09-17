Vise Technologies Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

