Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $210,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after acquiring an additional 494,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.