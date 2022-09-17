Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $226,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

