Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $230,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

