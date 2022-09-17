Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $256,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

